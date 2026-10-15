Moolamattom: The Ashoka-Moolamattom road, after being widened and rebuilt to BMBC standards, has left the School Junction area without a proper sidewalk. This issue has arisen at AKG Junction, which is home to three schools, a nursery, and an anganwadi.

Over two thousand students attend the educational institutions at this junction. Although many students arrive by vehicle, they still need to access the school premises on foot.

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What remains of the sidewalk is now less than a foot wide and is completely overgrown. Local residents are demanding that a proper sidewalk and safety fence be installed here for the students' protection.