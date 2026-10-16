KOTTAYAM: Years after work on it ground to a halt, the Idakkattu kadavu bridge remains little more than a row of pillars rising from the Meenachil river, leaving local residents dependent on country boats to cross. The bridge, intended to connect Kottayam municipality and Aymanam panchayat, could shorten journeys, improve connectivity and provide an alternative route around Kottayam town.

The bridge was planned at Idakkattu kadavu on the Uppottil Kavala-Idakkattupalli-Alummoodu road, barely 4 km from Kottayam town. Though works began under the Irrigation Department several years ago, construction has remained stalled ever since.

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The delay has left residents of Kummanam, Ilankavu and Thiruvatta with limited options to reach the heritage villages in and around Thazhathangady, where plans are being considered to develop a heritage tourism circuit. They must either travel several kilometres by road or depend on the panchayat's ferry service, which operates only until 5 p.m.

Once the ferry service stops, residents have to take a detour via Varissery, adding 2.5 km to their journey. The lack of a bridge can be particularly inconvenient during medical emergencies.

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“The Idakkattu bridge is a development project that the entire Aymanam panchayat has been looking forward to. Construction began years ago with the support of local residents. It would provide a quicker route for people from the Thazhathangady side to reach the Medical College Hospital and other destinations,” said V C Madhusoodanan Kummanam, a social worker.

The proposed bridge could also open up a route from Varissery via Thiruvatta, potentially easing traffic congestion in Kottayam town. Residents want the road to be developed as a bypass, arguing that it would improve connectivity and support Thazhathangady's development as a heritage tourism destination.

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“Development plans for Thazhathangady can become a reality only if the Idakkattu area is developed as well. This calls for collective discussions. The reasons for the suspension of the bridge work must be identified and the lapses addressed before construction resumes,” said Unais Palapparambil, councillor representing the Thazhathangady ward in Kottayam municipality.

Lekha Madhusoodanan, Aymanam panchayat member representing the Ilankavu ward, said the bridge was essential given Thazhathangady's importance and the presence of several places of worship in the area. When the ferry service is unavailable at night, residents have no option but to travel via Varissery, adding 2.5 km to their journey, she said.