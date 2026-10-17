Vagamon: Public demand to urgently rebuild the Vagamon No. 7 - Edakkanam Road has gained fresh momentum as the stretch lies in utter ruin. The concrete surface has completely worn away, leaving rusted iron reinforcement rods dangerously exposed in several places. In certain sections, these protruding rods have even been cut away.

Spanning nearly a kilometer, the crater-riddled stretch has turned daily commutes into a harrowing ordeal. The recent spell of heavy rain has worsened the situation, turning deep potholes into stagnant pools of water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running parallel to the main Vagamon - Upputhara route, this stretch serves as a vital shortcut that cuts travel distance by several kilometers. Both local residents and tourists bound for Vagamon and Upputhara have long been pleading with authorities to make the road motorable again.

However, despite repeated petitions submitted to representatives across all three tiers of the local panchayat, no remedial action has been taken so far.