Idukki: The police will approach a court seeking custody of the accused in the murder of a young woman whose charred remains were found near the Lower Periyar Dam on the Idukki-Neriamangalam road.

The victim’s mobile phone, considered a crucial piece of evidence, remains missing. The accused has reportedly confessed to throwing the phone into the Lower Periyar Dam, according to the police.

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As the accused is below 21 years of age, he has been lodged at the Kakkanad Borstal School. Investigators are planning to file an application seeking his custody to gather further evidence and verify details of the crime.

The charred remains of the victim, identified as Nithya, a native of Tamil Nadu, were found near the Lower Periyar Dam, around two kilometres downstream of the Pankunty check-post. Her identity was later confirmed by her relative, Lakshmanan.

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The police had earlier taken into custody Nishanth, a 19-year-old autorickshaw driver from Ambedkar Colony at Vattappara in Rajakkad. Details of the murder emerged during his interrogation. Adimali Circle Inspector Siddique Abdul Khader formally recorded his arrest on the 16th.

Since the murder took place in Poopara, the case is likely to be transferred to the Santhanpara police station.

Investigators are also examining whether the accused acted alone or had accomplices. CCTV footage is being checked to determine whether anyone else was present in the autorickshaw allegedly used to transport the victim’s body.

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The victim’s relatives told the police that Nithya had spoken over the phone with a local friend both before and after leaving home. Investigators are examining these calls as part of the probe.

The police said a detailed investigation was underway to establish the sequence of events and gather further evidence in the case.