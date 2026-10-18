Kazhakkoottam: Navigating the Kazhakoottam Punnattu Thampuran Temple–Chanthavila road has become an excruciating ordeal for commuters. Despite years of persistent appeals, authorities have failed to tar the stretch or make it remotely motorable. Spanning nearly two kilometres under the municipal corporation’s Chanthavila ward, the road currently lies in a state of utter disrepair.

Used daily by hundreds of people, a major portion of this road has completely lost its bitumen surface, turning into a minefield of craters and loose gravel. The situation turns grim every time it rains, making travel through this route hazardous. Stagnant rainwater masks deep potholes, causing unsuspecting two-wheeler riders to lose their balance and crash—a recurring phenomenon that has led to numerous injuries.

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Motorists and two-wheeler riders frequently take this bypass to dodge heavy traffic bottlenecks and reach Chanthavila. During the tenure of the previous municipal council, initial steps to surface the road were launched, and funds were sanctioned. However, the project was abruptly derailed after the contractor abandoned the work midway, citing technical snags. Although a new administrative council has since assumed office, efforts to revive the roadwork have remained firmly on the back burner.

Residents lament that the road's dilapidated condition has virtually cut them off from emergency services. In the event of a medical emergency, auto-rickshaws and taxis refuse to ply here, fearing severe damage to their vehicles.

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Given that the stretch is inherently prone to waterlogging, locals demand a comprehensive overhaul rather than a superficial patch-up. They insist that the revamping project must include a proper roadside drainage system to channel runoff into the nearby canal, preventing water from collecting on the road. With the onset of the Northeast monsoon, daily commutes on this battered stretch have turned into a perilous struggle.