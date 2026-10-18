Udumbannoor: A drinking water project launched by the previous panchayat council to supply water to the panchayat-owned shopping complex in Udumbannoor has reportedly been left incomplete, prompting complaints from residents. The complex houses 12 establishments, including a government homoeopathy dispensary, a dance school, a Lions Club and a public library. It also has a public toilet complex.

In the absence of a permanent water source for the building, the previous governing body had obtained special clearance from the Water Resources Department to dig an open well on government poramboke land near the Udumbannoor stream and install a motor pump.

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Although an amount of ₹5,63,674 was allocated and the well was successfully constructed, the subsequent UDF-led council shelved the project without installing the pump or laying the necessary pipelines. As a result, the panchayat is currently paying rent to draw water from a privately owned well to supply the complex.

Locals point out that this neglect has not only rendered the funds spent on the well a waste of the public exchequer, but the ongoing rental payments are also creating an unnecessary financial liability. Residents have urged the panchayat to revive the stalled project immediately and commission the water supply to the complex and public restrooms without further delay.