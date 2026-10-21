Idukki: The second accused in the murder of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found charred near the Pambla Dam on the Neriamangalam Road in Idukki has surrendered to the police, saying that guilt over his alleged role in the crime had left him unable to sleep.

The 17-year-old, a native of Ambedkar Unnathi in Rajakumari and younger brother of the prime accused, surrendered at the Santhanpara police station. Police later produced him before a court, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

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According to the police, the minor confessed to his involvement in the crime and helped his brother, Nishanth Satheeshkumar, 19, dispose of and burn the victim's body.

Nithya, a native of Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, was allegedly lured to Poopara on October 12 by Nishanth. Police said he strangled her with a mobile phone charger cable and struck her on the head after she refused to end their relationship.

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Investigators said the teenager reached the scene in his autorickshaw after receiving a call from his brother. The two transported Nithya's body to an area near the Pambla Dam and set it on fire using petrol.

The teenager has been named the second accused for his alleged role in the murder, destruction of evidence and harbouring the prime accused. He surrendered as police were preparing to take him into custody after tracing his mobile phone's location.

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Nishanth is currently in judicial remand. Santhanpara police said they would seek custody of both accused for further interrogation.