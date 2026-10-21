Idukki: A man allegedly hacked his wife and mother-in-law to death and seriously injured his father-in-law at Peermade in Idukki on Wednesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Priyanka, 30, and her mother, Nesham, 62, residents of Glenmary Estate in Pambanar.

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Priyanka’s father, Israel, sustained serious injuries while trying to intervene and stop the attack. He is undergoing treatment at the Government Taluk Hospital in Peermade.

The Vandiperiyar police took the accused, Prince, 34, a native of Glenmary, into custody following the incident, which occurred around 7.30 pm at a line-room occupied by plantation workers.

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According to the police, preliminary findings suggest that a domestic dispute may have triggered the attack. Prince remained at the house after the incident until the police arrived.

However, the exact motive behind the murders will be established after questioning the accused, police said. An investigation is underway.