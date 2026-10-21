Hundreds of tiny tots took their initial steps into the vast world of knowledge on Wednesday as Malayala Manorama hosted its annual Vidyarambham ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. The traditional initiation ceremony, known as 'Ezhuthiniruthu', commenced at 6.30 am across all Malayala Manorama offices.

Distinguished personalities from various fields, including literature, cinema, medicine, science, and public administration, acted as gurus to guide the children as they wrote their very first letters in sand and rice. The ceremonies are taking place across 11 units in Kerala, major Indian metros including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, as well as in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents and children with pre-allotted time slots are advised to arrive promptly at their designated times. Each child participating in the ceremony will receive special commemorative gifts and a framed photo certificate to mark this milestone moment in their educational journey.

Vidyarambham ceremony underway at Malayala Manorama, Thrissur. Photo: Manorama Vidyarambham ceremony underway at Malayala Manorama, Thrissur. Photo: Manorama Vidyarambham ceremony at Malayala Manorama. Photo: Manorama Vidyarambham ceremony underway at Malayala Manorama, Palakkad. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram

Renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, acclaimed writer George Onakkoor, former DGP Jacob Punnoose, Public Works Department Special Secretary Dr Adeela Abdulla, and celebrated magician Gopinath Muthukad.

Kollam

Tantric scholar and retired SN College professor Neelamana VR Namboothiri, scientist and former NIIST Director Dr A Ajayaghosh, former TKM Engineering College Principal Prof POJ Lebba, novelist Prof MD Rathnamma, and actor-director Madhupal.

Pathanamthitta

Award-winning film director Blessy, film scholar Dr Sajith Evooreth, and Public Health Deputy Director Dr L Anithakumari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alappuzha

Former RAW chief and former DGP Dr PK Hormis Tharakan, singer and Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairman G Venugopal, KIIFB Additional CEO Mini Antony, former Alappuzha Medical College Principal Dr B Padmakumar, and lyricist Rajeev Alunkal.

Kottayam

Sama Veda scholar Dr Thottam Sivakaran Namboothiri, former MG University Vice Chancellor Dr Cyriac Thomas, former MG University Vice Chancellor Dr Babu Sebastian, former Sreenarayanaguru Open University Vice Chancellor Dr PM Mubarak Pasha, Kottayam Medical College Principal Dr Varghese P Punnoose, author Manoj Kuroor, and writer Sreeparvathy.

Kochi

Former Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony, former NACIN Director General Dr KN Raghavan, former Indian Academy of Paediatrics President Dr S Sachidananda Kamath, ADGP P Vijayan, Bhagavata exponent Venmani Krishnan Namboothiripad, musician Dr Sreevalsan J Menon, former Kerala Women's Commission member Prof Monamma Kokkad, and Kendriya Sahitya Akademi awardee Sippy Pallippuram.

Thrissur

Astrologer Kanippayyur Narayanan Namboothiripad, chenda exponent Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, former Chief Secretary EK Bharat Bhushan, and Thrissur Collector Shikha Surendran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palakkad

Thayambaka master Kalloor Ramankutty Marar, literary critic Asha Menon, chief physician Dr KG Raveendran, former Higher Secondary Director Dr CP Chithra, writer TK Sankaranarayanan, and former LIC Managing Director TC Suseel Kumar.

Malappuram

Calicut University Vice Chancellor Dr P Raveendran, Arya Vaidya Sala trustee Dr K Muraleedharan, folklore scholar Dr EK Govindavarma Raja, and Thirunavaya Navamukunda Temple chief priest Sreehari Girish Namboothiri.

Kozhikode

Kerala Sahitya Akademi President Kalpetta Narayanan, writer Ambikasuthan Mangad, author Sheela Tomy, and City Police Commissioner AP Shoukat Ali.

Kannur

Eminent literary figures T Padmanabhan, M Mukundan, and CV Balakrishnan.

New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Dubai

In New Delhi, Union Tourism Ministry Joint Secretary S Harikishore presided as guru. Chennai saw leading cardiologist Dr VV Bashi and music composer Sharreth initiating children. In Mumbai, former Vice Chancellor Dr James Thomas and IIT Bombay Professor GV Sreekumar led the ceremony. Bengaluru featured acclaimed author Anita Nair and former editor AVS Namboothiri, while Dubai hosted Aster DM Healthcare CMD Dr Azad Moopen, Indian Consul General Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and National Teacher Award winner Dr SJ Jacob.