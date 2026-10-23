Registrations are now open for volunteering at Malayala Manorama’s Hortus Literary and Cultural Festival.

The festival offers an opportunity to be part of the event, which will feature internationally acclaimed writers and artists. This year’s Hortus will be held at Subhash Park in Kochi from December 3 to 6.

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Anyone aged 18 or above can register to volunteer. To register, kindly fill out the Google Form. Selected volunteers will receive training.

For more details, call 97786 21182.