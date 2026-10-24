Kottayam: Joseph Padavath, a native of Kottayam, has successfully completed the ‘Ironman California 2026’ triathlon held in the United States.

Widely regarded as one of the world's most demanding endurance challenges, the full-distance Ironman triathlon requires competitors to complete a 3.8 km swim, a 180-km bike ride, and a 42.2 km marathon run back-to-back without a break.

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The gruelling event drew 2,590 athletes from across 53 nations. Competing in the men’s 25–29 age bracket against 301 contenders, Joseph secured the 144th position.

He crossed the finish line with an impressive official time of 12 hours, 6 minutes, and 4 seconds.

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The son of Deepak Sebastian and Irene from Padavath, Kanjikuzhy, Joseph currently works as a cybersecurity engineer in San Francisco. His feat was the result of a rigorous training regimen requiring nearly three hours of preparation every day.

Athleticism runs in Joseph’s veins. Based in Bengaluru for the past 30 years, the family has raised three dedicated swimmers. Joseph’s twin sister, Joanne, has represented the country at international swimming meets, while his elder sister, Lisaba, is also a competitive swimmer.