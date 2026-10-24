Malappuram: Trikaripur MLA Sandeep Varier and his fellow passengers had a narrow escape in the early hours of Saturday after their vehicle was involved in a road accident on National Highway 66 at Kozhichena in Malappuram. The incident occurred around 2.00 am when the MLA was travelling from his constituency in Trikaripur towards his hometown of Chethalloor.

According to reports, a sudden tyre burst caused the vehicle to lose control while in motion. In the aftermath, two cars travelling directly behind collided while trying to avoid the spinning vehicle. Families travelling in the trailing vehicles also miraculously escaped without injury.

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"The vehicle I was travelling in met with an accident early this morning at Kozhichena in Malappuram after a tyre burst. Fortunately, my colleagues and I escaped unhurt.

It is also a great relief that the families travelling in two other cars that came from behind and collided with our vehicle were also unharmed.

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Since morning, many people have been calling and reaching out to enquire about the incident. I have not been able to answer all the calls or respond to everyone. Please do not worry. All of us are safe and in good health," Varier said in a post on Facebook.

Local police officers arrived swiftly after being alerted to secure the area, manage traffic, and prevent further disruption along the stretch. Authorities confirmed that despite the severe risk posed by the midnight crash, a major catastrophe was successfully averted.