Man stabs younger brother to death following altercation in Idukki
On Monday evening in Idukki, Prasad allegedly stabbed his younger brother Anil to death following a domestic dispute. Police arrested the elder brother after the victim succumbed to his severe injuries in hospital.
On Monday evening in Idukki, Prasad allegedly stabbed his younger brother Anil to death following a domestic dispute. Police arrested the elder brother after the victim succumbed to his severe injuries in hospital.
On Monday evening in Idukki, Prasad allegedly stabbed his younger brother Anil to death following a domestic dispute. Police arrested the elder brother after the victim succumbed to his severe injuries in hospital.
Idukki: A domestic dispute ended in tragedy at Shalyampara near Vellathooval in Idukki, where a man allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death following a heated argument on Monday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Anil (42), a resident of Kaithaplakkal House, Shalyampara. Vellathooval police have taken the victim’s elder brother, Prasad—locally known as 'Kanchan Prasad'—into custody in connection with the incident.
According to police, the incident occurred around 6 PM at Anil's residence in Shalyampara. An argument broke out between the brothers, during which Prasad allegedly attacked Anil with a knife, inflicting severe injuries.
Although Anil was immediately rushed to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries at around 7:15 PM.
The Vellathooval police have registered a case and initiated further legal proceedings.