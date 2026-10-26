Kaliyar: Embodying the spirit of love, kindness, and sharing, the young students of St. Mary’s Lower Primary School, Kaliyar, have set an inspiring example. The children brought packed, home-cooked meals from their houses to share with the residents of the ‘Love Home’ shelter.

The food drive was organized under the school’s ‘Snehapoorvam Pothichoru’ (Meals Wrapped with Love) initiative.

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The programme was led by Headmistress Jincy T. Jose, PTA President T M. Ashraf, Mother PTA President K S. Arundhathi, 'Nallapadam' coordinators Aswathy Bhaskar and Anumol Mathew, and teacher Geethu George.