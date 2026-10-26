Vilavoorkal: Commuting has turned into a harrowing experience along the Nalamkallu-Murikkarathala-Kovilvila road, a key connector between the Malayinkeezhu and Vilavoorkal panchayats, owing to severe and persistent waterlogging. The situation is particularly dire along the Nalamkallu–Murikkarathala stretch.

With the bitumen completely washed away and deep potholes dotting the surface, the stagnant water has turned the road into a veritable accident trap. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians bear the brunt of the hardship. Compounding the issue, the water and thick mud linger for days even after the rain subsides.

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Once the water finally dries up, the area is engulfed in dust. Nearly fifty families living in the vicinity are bearing the brunt of this neglect. Drivers report that the road has deteriorated to the point where school buses and autorickshaws refuse to ply this route. Local residents point to the narrow width of the road and the lack of a proper drainage system as the primary culprits behind the chronic waterlogging.

Efforts for renovation underway

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According to Ward Member in Vilavoorkal, N A Vishnu, severe waterlogging has plagued this stretch for years. "Constructing a proper drain to channel rainwater into the nearby canal is the only permanent solution. While space constraints in the area pose a significant hurdle, we will make every effort to secure MLA funds to overhaul and upgrade the road,” he said.