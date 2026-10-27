Kattakampal: Members of the Kattakampal Grama Panchayat stepped in to clear waste that had been dumped along the road near the Peethikeswaram Shiva Temple in Pengamuck.

Panchayat members Swapna Prince and Sandhya Shibu carried out the cleanup operation. Authorities had previously identified the individual responsible for dumping the refuse, who had initially agreed to clear it. However, as the scattered waste continued to cause an inconvenience to local residents, the two representatives took the initiative to remove it themselves.

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A similar incident was reported earlier in the Aynoor ward, where an offender was tracked down and directed to clear the dumped waste under the supervision of panchayat member Monisha Rajeesh. Panchayat President K. Jayashankar commended the members for their prompt intervention in addressing the public nuisance.