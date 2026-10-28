The Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested former PSC deputy secretary P Satheesh in connection with alleged irregularities in the examination for the post of Planning Board Chief. Meanwhile, PSC Chairman MR Baiju appeared for questioning on Wednesday after the Kerala High Court criticised the slow pace of the investigation.

The move comes as the SIT had recently submitted a report before the Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram listing Satheesh and Additional Secretary in the Examination Section R Hari them as accused in the case.

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Earlier, the PSC had taken disciplinary action against the duo. While Hari, who is currently in service, has been suspended, it was decided that the retirement benefits of Satheesh will be frozen, considering his superannuation.

The Crime Branch had questioned the top brass of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) following the SIT finding that two officials had committed lapses while evaluating the examination answer sheets. The team, led by IG Ajeetha Begum, has recommended departmental action against former PSC deputy secretary P Satheesh and additional secretary R Hari. The duo were subsequently named as accused in the case.

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Investigators are also examining whether more officials were involved in the alleged irregularities. Questioning the PSC chairman and members is part of the probe into a suspected criminal conspiracy behind the alleged manipulation of the examination process.

The SIT had earlier confirmed that 10 questions carrying a total of 58 marks were left unevaluated in the answer sheets. The investigation also found that, had the alleged manipulation not occurred, the candidate who secured the first rank would not have even figured in the rank list.