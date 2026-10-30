​Idukki: A man shot himself dead after dragging his wife out of her workplace and brutally striking her on the head with an iron crowbar, near Cumbummettu.

​The man was identified as Santhosh, a native of Mazhuvencheril, Nettithozhu. His wife, Sreeja, an employee at the Kuzhitholu Post Office, sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Kattappana, where she remains critical.

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​The incident occurred around 9:30 am on Friday. According to the police, the couple had been estranged and were going through divorce proceedings. Santhosh had reportedly carried out the attack just a day before the court was scheduled to deliver its verdict on their divorce case on Saturday. Sreeja had been residing separately in Thookkupalam due to the marital dispute.

​Witnesses stated that Santhosh arrived at the post office shortly after Sreeja came for duty, dragged her outside, and attacked her with a crowbar. When residents rushed to her aid upon hearing her screams, Santhosh brandished a revolver to threaten them and keep them away. He then turned the revolver on himself and fired the fatal shot.

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​The Cumbummettu Police are investigating.