Man shoots himself dead in Idukki after attacking wife with crowbar
Estranged Santhosh fatally shot himself near Cumbummettu after brutally attacking his wife Sreeja with a crowbar outside her workplace. Sreeja sustained critical head injuries ahead of their scheduled Saturday divorce verdict.
Estranged Santhosh fatally shot himself near Cumbummettu after brutally attacking his wife Sreeja with a crowbar outside her workplace. Sreeja sustained critical head injuries ahead of their scheduled Saturday divorce verdict.
Estranged Santhosh fatally shot himself near Cumbummettu after brutally attacking his wife Sreeja with a crowbar outside her workplace. Sreeja sustained critical head injuries ahead of their scheduled Saturday divorce verdict.
Idukki: A man shot himself dead after dragging his wife out of her workplace and brutally striking her on the head with an iron crowbar, near Cumbummettu.
The man was identified as Santhosh, a native of Mazhuvencheril, Nettithozhu. His wife, Sreeja, an employee at the Kuzhitholu Post Office, sustained critical head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Kattappana, where she remains critical.
The incident occurred around 9:30 am on Friday. According to the police, the couple had been estranged and were going through divorce proceedings. Santhosh had reportedly carried out the attack just a day before the court was scheduled to deliver its verdict on their divorce case on Saturday. Sreeja had been residing separately in Thookkupalam due to the marital dispute.
Witnesses stated that Santhosh arrived at the post office shortly after Sreeja came for duty, dragged her outside, and attacked her with a crowbar. When residents rushed to her aid upon hearing her screams, Santhosh brandished a revolver to threaten them and keep them away. He then turned the revolver on himself and fired the fatal shot.
The Cumbummettu Police are investigating.