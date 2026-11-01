Kottayam: In a significant development for the town's infrastructure, the construction of the second Kodimatha bridge on the Main Central (MC) Road has been completed. The project, initiated under the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) administration, is expected to offer a permanent resolution to the persistent traffic congestion along this busy corridor.

The project contract was initially awarded in 2014 for ₹10 crore. At the time, Public Works Department (PWD) records stated that 100 metres of land was available on either side of the proposed structure. However, construction stalled in June 2017. The delay was primarily caused by complications in rehabilitating two families residing on government puramboke land along the proposed approach road. Following the intervention of a voluntary organisation, the families were relocated, enabling the authorities to acquire the required land and revise the project estimates.

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Work resumed after persistent intervention by the then MLA, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, which prompted the PWD to sanction a revised plan of ₹8 crore to account for the project’s delay. The newly constructed bridge measures 128 metres in length and 12 metres in width.

Ahead of its formal commissioning, the blacktopping of the approach roads has been completed, along with the installation of road reflectors and road markings. A zebra crossing has also been marked at the junction where MG Road from Chanthakkavala connects to the bridge’s approach road.