Marayoor: Devi Subburaman, an entrepreneur based in Marayoor, has established a viable business model centered on the value addition of locally cultivated turmeric. Following the successful introduction of packaged turmeric powder, the Kudumbashree member is now preparing to diversify her product line.

A member of the Kudumbashree poverty eradication mission since 2006, Devi established the ‘K-Inam Manjal’ Farmer Producer Group to focus on agricultural value addition. Backed by the Kudumbashree Idukki District Mission, she completed technical training in turmeric processing between September and December 2025, utilizing processing technology developed by the Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI).

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The venture faced initial operational hurdles due to an absence of dedicated infrastructure. Raw turmeric had to be sliced and dried manually, while drying facilities were accessed through the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and processing was outsourced to external units.

To resolve these logistical bottlenecks, the Kudumbashree District Mission sanctioned ₹2.5 lakh in January 2026 toward machinery and working capital, enabling the unit to upgrade and stabilize its production capacity.

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The enterprise procures raw turmeric from local farmers at ₹15 to ₹20 per kilogram and retails the processed powder at ₹60 per 100 grams. Current sales average approximately 10 kilograms per month. The product was formally introduced to the market during the K-Inam Global Product Launch event held in Kochi.

Devi now plans to expand her portfolio with value-added formulations, including turmeric herbal paste (lehyam), turmeric milk powder, ginger-turmeric honey, spiced honey, and garlic-infused honey.