Kanjirappally: A dramatic car crash in Kottayam that left nine people injured was not an accident but a deliberate attempt at suicide, police have revealed. Mundakayam police have registered a case of attempted culpable homicide against 27-year-old Sharon, a resident of Thenpuzha in Koottickal, following complaints lodged by victims of the multi-vehicle pile-up.

CCTV footage reveals deliberate act

The incident occurred near Chotti in Mundakayam at around 8 am. Initial reports suggested a horrific road mishap when Sharon's car collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle before ploughing into three additional cars, a scooter, and an autorickshaw. Nine individuals, including a pedestrian, sustained injuries. Four of the victims suffered severe injuries and were admitted to nearby hospitals, while Sharon himself is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kanjirappally.

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Driver confessed to closing eyes

Although initial assessments pointed to a standard traffic collision, police officers reviewed surveillance footage from the crash site and surrounding areas to piece together the sequence of events. The CCTV recordings showed the car being driven at breakneck speed directly towards oncoming vehicles, making no attempt to steer away or brake.

During questioning, Sharon admitted to investigators that he had deliberately driven into traffic with his eyes closed in a bid to end his life. Police confirmed that legal proceedings against the driver are underway as the investigation continues.

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Disclaimer: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you or someone you know is struggling with distress or mental health challenges, please seek professional support. Mental health helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056.