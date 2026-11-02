Thiruvananthapuram: Following months of prolonged uncertainty, construction work on the Enchakkal flyover has finally resumed, starting with foundation piling. Under the revised plan, four additional piers will be erected on either side. However, the project’s core structural flaw remains entirely unaddressed.

The initial plan was reworked because the original design featured approach roads standing over 10 metres high, which posed severe stability risks. Authorities decided to extend the spans to reduce this elevation. Yet, engineering experts warn that adding merely four spans on each side is a superficial fix that achieves practically nothing. With this minor adjustment, the approach ramps will still stand at around 8 metres, far exceeding the safe threshold of under 4 metres.

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To permanently resolve the issue, experts argue that the flyover must be extended with at least eight additional spans on each side (a total of 16 spans). Continuing without this crucial modification risks disaster: the approach roads are likely to buckle under the sheer weight and pressure of the earth fill, resulting in structural failure and chronic traffic bottlenecks down the line.

Consequently, keeping the bridge motorable would require a recurring drain on public funds for repairs every year. Experts maintain that the only way to avoid this cycle of wasteful expenditure is to lower the approach height to under 4 metres by adequately extending the bridge.

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Despite these warnings, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has turned a blind eye to the technical concerns, pushing forward to wrap up the project with just four extra spans per side. Meanwhile, the state government has remained a bystander - promising to convene a meeting to address the crisis, but offering no meaningful intervention so far.