Thuruthi: Relentless illegal sand mining in the Chandragiri River has led to severe riverbank erosion, sparking deep concern and outrage among local residents. Sand is being illegally dredged and hauled away by the truckload all night long, with operations running from nightfall until 6 am.

The sand is smuggled via an unauthorised riverfront landing along the Thuruthi coastal road and transported along the Thuruthi–Nayanmarmoola route. Around Perumbala, it is even being ferried discreetly in sacks loaded into private cars.

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This unchecked dredging has triggered massive soil erosion, causing large stretches of the riverbank at Thuruthi to cave in. Several coconut palms have been uprooted, and nearby houses have reportedly begun developing structural cracks. According to locals, around ten labourers operating across three boats dredge and load the sand, bringing it ashore before distributing it directly to buyers across different areas.

Despite long-standing demands from residents calling for urgent government intervention to halt the erosion and safeguard the river, an effective solution remains nowhere in sight.