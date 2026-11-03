Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Tuesday alleged that the major reshuffle of senior IAS officers ordered by the Congress-led UDF government was aimed at facilitating corruption.

"The government is moving its favourite senior bureaucrats to departments where corruption is possible," Govindan told the media, alleging that the transfers were intended to place officers preferred by the government in positions that would help facilitate corrupt activities.

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The allegation comes a day after the UDF government on Monday ordered a major reshuffle of senior IAS officers, effecting changes in the leadership of key departments, including Home, Finance, Health, Power and Industries.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Muraleedharan defended the transfers, saying there was nothing suspicious about the decisions.

"These are all administrative decisions," he said on Tuesday. Responding to reports that some officers were unhappy with the transfers, Muraleedharan said there was no difference of opinion and that the postings were policy decisions taken by the government.

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As per an order issued by the General Administration Department on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary K R Jyothilal has been transferred from the Finance Department and posted as Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Vigilance departments.

Additional Chief Secretary Minhaj Alam, who was heading the Home and Vigilance departments, has been moved to the Finance Department.

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Puneet Kumar, currently serving as Resident Commissioner at Kerala House in New Delhi, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary of the Power Department.

Mohammed Hanish APM, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, who was heading the Health and Family Welfare Department, has been transferred as Principal Secretary of the Transport Department. She will also hold the additional charge of the Women and Child Development Department.

Dr M Beena, who has returned from central deputation, has been appointed Principal Secretary of the Industries Department.

In another key appointment, Prasanth N has been posted as Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).