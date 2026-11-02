Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has ordered a major reshuffle of IAS officers, transferring and reassigning several senior bureaucrats across key departments, including Home, Finance, Health, Power and Industries.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary KR Jyothilal has been transferred from the Finance Department and posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Vigilance departments. He will also hold the additional charge of the Water Resources, Housing and Coir departments. Additional Chief Secretary Minhaj Alam, who was in charge of Home and Vigilance, has been moved to the Finance Department. He will also hold additional charge of the Taxes Department, Public Procurement Advisory Department and Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI). He has also been appointed chairman of the Kerala Financial Corporation.

Puneet Kumar, currently Resident Commissioner at Kerala House in New Delhi, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary of the Power Department. He will continue to hold charge as Resident Commissioner and take on additional responsibility in the Chief Secretary's Office.

Mohammed Hanish APM, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare. He will also hold additional charge of Ayush, General Education, Revenue (Wakf) and Minority Welfare departments.

Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, who was heading the Health and Family Welfare Department, has been transferred as Principal Secretary of the Transport Department. She will also hold additional charge of the Women and Child Development Department. Dr M Beena, who has returned from central deputation, has been appointed Principal Secretary of the Industries Department.

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In another major appointment, Prasanth N has been posted as Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). He will continue to hold charge as Special Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

MG Rajamanickam, who was serving as KSEB Chairman and Managing Director, has been appointed Secretary of the Local Self Government Department. He will continue to hold additional charge of the Revenue (Devaswom) Department and as commissioner of the Guruvayur and Koodalmanikyam Devaswoms. Anupama TV, Secretary of the Local Self Government Department, has been transferred as Secretary of the Finance (Expenditure) Department. She will also hold additional charge of the Environment Department.

Dr Veena N Madhavan has been appointed Secretary of the Agriculture Department and will hold additional charge as Agricultural Production Commissioner. PB Nooh, Commissioner of the Kerala State Goods and Services Tax Department, has been transferred as Special Secretary of the Labour Department.

Suhas S has been appointed Special Secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology Department while continuing as managing director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL). He will also hold additional charge of the Industries Department.

Seeram Sambasiva Rao has been transferred as Special Secretary of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department while continuing as Excise Commissioner.

Among other appointments, Abdul Nasar B has been posted as Special Secretary of the Cooperation Department, while Haritha V Kumar, on returning from leave, has been appointed Special Secretary of the Social Justice Department.

Jafar Malik, who returned from central deputation, has been appointed Commissioner of the State GST Department and will also hold additional charge as Special Secretary of the Taxes Department.

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Subhash TV has been assigned to the Health and Family Welfare Department for appointment as managing director of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL). He will also hold additional charge as Commissioner of Food Safety.

Afsana Perween, on returning from leave, has been assigned to the Dairy Development Department for appointment as managing director of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (MILMA). She will also hold additional charge as CEO of NORKA Roots.

Asif K Yusuf has been transferred from MILMA to the Higher Education Department as Additional Secretary. He will also hold charge as Director of Collegiate Education and Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. Anu Kumari has been appointed Director of Tourism, while Devidas N has been transferred as Director of Employment and Training.

The order also assigns additional responsibilities to several other officers across departments, including Local Self Government, Agriculture, Fisheries, Disaster Management, Industries and GST. The reshuffle was issued through an order dated November 2, signed by Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha.