Idukki: The prime accused in a burglary involving the theft of gold, cash and cardamom worth nearly ₹12 lakh from a house in Manjappetty, Idukki, has been arrested. His accomplice is still absconding.

The arrested man has been identified as Thuketh (37), a native of Karuppakallam, Parathode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theft took place during the daytime on October 31 at the house of Rajayya at Kalivilasam, Manjappetty. The accused allegedly broke open the front door after finding the house unoccupied and stole the valuables.

The duo later divided the stolen goods. Thuketh allegedly sold the gold and used the proceeds to buy a car, a chain and other luxury items.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nedumkandam police arrested him in Tamil Nadu. A search is underway for the second accused.