Many people dream of trading high-pressure corporate jobs for the serenity of agriculture, but a few manage to turn that shift into a multi-crore business enterprise.

Mathukutty Tom, a native of Marangattupally in Kottayam district, has done just that. After completing his postgraduate studies, he worked in lucrative positions for global luxury car brands including BMW, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz. Yet, despite the attractive corporate perks, his true calling lay in the fertile soil of his ancestral homeland.

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When Mathukutty decided to resign from his job and return home, his family offered their unwavering support. They shared his vision of establishing a full-fledged integrated farm, allowing him to seamlessly carry forward his family's rich agricultural tradition at Palakkattumala Thengumthottathil. Stepping into agriculture in 2015, he set out with a clear goal: to convert 18 acres of land into a highly sustainable mixed farm.

Today, his enterprise, known as TJT Farms, is a thriving ecosystem of livestock, crops, and aquaculture. The farm houses buffaloes, pigs, poultry, goats, and ducks, alongside fish ponds stocked with catla and tilapia. In addition to cash crops, the land produces fresh vegetables and exotic fruits like rambutan and mangosteen. Capitalising on value addition, TJT Farms also runs a direct meat sales counter and manufactures organic fertilisers utilising farm waste, ensuring a zero-waste operation.

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To anyone who questioned whether quitting his high-paying corporate role was a mistake, Mathukutty offered the ultimate answer by purchasing a brand-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class directly from his agricultural earnings. His exceptional contribution to agriculture earned him the prestigious Young Farmer Award from the Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department in 2022, along with several other regional recognitions.

For Mathukutty, farming is far more than a profession; it is a deep passion. Addressing common misconceptions about agriculture being unprofitable, the young entrepreneur firmly believes that the earth will never let you down if approached with dedication and modern business acumen. He advises prospective farmers to embrace modern marketing channels and innovative techniques, proving that leveraging contemporary market opportunities can send agricultural revenues soaring.