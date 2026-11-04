Cheruthoni: It has been an entire year since a Kerala Water Authority (KWA) distribution pipe burst near St. George Higher Secondary School on the Vazhathoppe Pallikkavala–Pallithazhe road, yet no meaningful action has been taken to fix it.

The Water Authority failed to provide a lasting solution, even though the residents raised the alarm as soon as the rupture occurred. While the pipe was initially replaced to stop the leak, it gave way again just days later. Following this, the department's contractors washed their hands off the issue, leaving it completely neglected.

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The relentless flow of water has now carved out a massive crater adjacent to a culvert. Because the ditch remains perpetually submerged, unsuspecting two-wheeler riders frequently plunge into it, leading to regular accidents and injuries.

This stretch serves as a crucial artery linking Vazhathoppe to the Adimali–Kumily National Highway. Despite heavy daily traffic, including numerous school buses carrying children, the authorities have chosen to look the other way.

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Frustrated locals are demanding that the Water Authority urgently replace the burst pipeline, stem the criminal wastage of water, and fill the crater before a major tragedy occurs.