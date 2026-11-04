Kasaragod: A 15-year-old Class 10 student, who was found hanging in his bedroom at his home in Nileshwar on November 1, may have faced pressure at school over a relationship with a girl, his family has alleged.

The boy, Neeraj Santhosh, was allegedly made to remain in the school's staff room from morning till evening as a disciplinary measure over the relationship, his father Santhosh P P said in a complaint submitted to Kanhangad DySP Anilkumar.

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The family has also raised questions about Neeraj's movements on the day of his death. According to the complaint, he boarded an autorickshaw from outside his house around noon and returned after some time with what appeared to be slap marks on his face. He was later found dead in his bedroom.

Neeraj, son of Santhosh and Nisha of Pandaraparambil at Thaikadappuram, was a student of Cheruvathur Government Technical High School.

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In his complaint, Santhosh said Neeraj had become withdrawn in the days before his death. He spoke less to family members after returning from school and had lost interest in his studies. The family later learnt that he was close to another girl and suspected that he had faced mental stress and threats over the relationship.

The family has sought an investigation into the alleged disciplinary action at school and whether teachers or classmates had subjected the boy to pressure or harassment.

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They have also urged the police to identify the autorickshaw driver, establish where Neeraj had gone and whom he had met, and record the statements of those concerned.

Police have taken possession of Neeraj's mobile phone. The family said the phone was locked and sought a detailed examination of his calls, messages and social media interactions to establish whether anyone had threatened or pressured him before his death. The police have sought the cyber cell's assistance to examine the device.

Nileshwar police have registered a case of unnatural death.