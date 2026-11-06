Kannur: For four months, former national-level throwball player Aswathy and her young children lived in the rear veranda of their home after Kerala Bank seized and sealed the house over unpaid loans. On Friday, they finally got their home back, thanks to Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali.

Yusuff Ali has cleared the family's outstanding loan with Kerala Bank and secured the release of the house. Lulu Media Head N B Swaraj and Lulu Kozhikode Regional Director Shareef Mattil visited the house in Taliparamba and handed over the keys to Aswathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aswathy, a former state and national-level throwball player who represented Kerala in national competitions for nearly seven years, struggled to hold back her tears. She said she had no words to express her gratitude and that her family would remain indebted to Yusuff Ali. She also spoke of her wish to meet him in person at least once.

Her troubles began after she took a ₹15 lakh loan from the Kerala Bank's Taliparamba branch to build a house, pledging the only land she owned as security. The family fell behind on repayments after her husband Nithin suffered injuries in an accident and lost his ability to earn a living. With both her parents also ill, the family found it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outstanding amount, including interest and compound interest, eventually swelled to ₹35 lakh. The bank seized and sealed the house, leaving Aswathy and her children with no place to go. For the next four months, the family made do with the kitchen veranda at the back of their own home.

According to Lulu executives, Yusuff Ali learnt about the family's plight while travelling from London to Abu Dhabi. He immediately intervened and offered to clear the bank dues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following discussions with Lulu executives, Kerala Bank agreed to reduce the liability from ₹35 lakh to ₹22 lakh. The amount was subsequently paid to the bank on Yusuff Ali's behalf.

He also sanctioned an additional ₹5 lakh to help renovate the house and meet the family's living expenses. The financial aid was released after Lulu Kozhikode Regional Director Shareef Mattil visited the house and submitted a status report to Yusuff Ali.