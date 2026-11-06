Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman M R Baiju has rejected a Crime Branch notice directing him to appear for a second round of questioning in connection with the examination irregularities case.

The chairman had been asked to appear at the Crime Branch office on Thursday for questioning in connection with the Planning Board Chief examination irregularities. However, Baiju informed the investigating team in writing that he could not appear for questioning until the High Court takes a decision on the petition filed by the PSC seeking to quash the investigation. The Crime Branch has decided to proceed further after obtaining legal advice on the matter.

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Last month, the High Court had strongly criticised the slow pace of the Crime Branch investigation while considering the PSC's petition. When the prosecution informed the court that the chairman and members were not cooperating with the investigation, the court orally directed the PSC to give statements and produce documents before the Crime Branch. Following this, the Crime Branch expedited the process of questioning the chairman and other members.

The investigating team had questioned the chairman, the secretary and four members last month. At the time, none of them had sought exemption from questioning, citing the petition pending before the High Court.

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Recently, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) obtained information regarding the alleged role of Chairman M R Baiju in the case while questioning two PSC officials who are currently in judicial custody in connection with the Planning Board Chief examination irregularities. It was against this backdrop that the chairman was summoned for a second round of questioning, which he has now declined to attend.