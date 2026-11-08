What began as a school trip to Kodaikanal turned into a frightening experience for 45 students of Varode KPSMM Vocational Higher Secondary School in Ottapalam, Palakkad, when the tourist bus they were travelling in caught fire following a tyre burst in Devadanapatti, Theni, around 11 am on Sunday.

While all the students, three teachers and a parent escaped unhurt, the group watched in shock as the bus was engulfed in flames, leaving behind several of their belongings.

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The group had set out from Ottapalam around 4 am on Saturday for a two-day trip. After spending time in Kodaikanal and having breakfast on Sunday morning, they were on their way to Munnar when the incident occurred.

Sushmith Krishnan K, a teacher travelling with the group, said they heard a loud noise as one of the tyres burst, following which the driver immediately pulled over. "The students and staff immediately scrambled out of the bus. It was then that we noticed a small spark, which soon grew into flames and engulfed the entire bus before our eyes. The students were traumatised by the sight of the bus we had been travelling in comfortably catching fire. All of us were shocked," he said.

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Although everyone escaped without injuries, several bags belonging to the students could not be retrieved in time and were destroyed in the fire. "Most children bring their best clothes and footwear for a trip, and those might be the best clothes they own. Losing their belongings so suddenly has made them sad as well," Sushmith told Onmanorama.

Personnel from the nearby police station and the Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot soon after the incident. Local residents arranged food and accommodation for the group at a nearby orphanage while the travel agency organised a replacement bus. "We are currently at an orphanage and getting ready to return to Ottapalam. The travel agency has sent a new bus, which is expected to arrive soon," he added.

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Meanwhile, the teachers' mobile phones were flooded with calls from worried parents seeking updates on their children. "We are informing each parent who calls that all of us are safe and unharmed," Sushmith said.

School manager Dr Ravikumar said the school authorities had ensured that the tourist bus had all the necessary permits before arranging the trip. "The travel agency has now arranged a new bus to transport the students, and they will soon be on their way," Ravikumar added.