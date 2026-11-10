​Idukki: A 57-year-old woman living alone was found brutally murdered near her residence in Cheriyar, Santhanpara. ​The deceased has been identified as Rani (57), a resident of Cheriyar, Rajakkad.

According to reports, the body was found decapitated, and the victim's right arm below the elbow was completely mutilated. Police also suspect that animals may have scavenged the body. Bloodstains and footwear believed to belong to Rani were found on a nearby footpath where the body lay face down.

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​The crime came to light when a neighbour, concerned that Rani had not been seen since returning from church and was not answering phone calls, visited her residence. Finding the doors open, the neighbour searched the premises and discovered the body. ​Senior police officials, including District Police Chief Dr AN Naseem, Idukki DySP KR Mohandas, and Munnar ASP Amrutha Satheepan, along with forensic experts, arrived at the scene to conduct a detailed investigation. Forensic teams noted that further clarity will be established following scientific evaluation. After inquest proceedings, the body was shifted to the Idukki Medical College for an autopsy.

​Police probe past record and missing migrant workers

Rani was previously accused in the murder of her husband, Balaguru, in Theni, Tamil Nadu, 25 years ago. Following that incident, she had purchased land in Cheriyar and relocated to Kerala. Her sons, Ruben and David, reside in Munnar.

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​Police have intensified their probe, focusing on two migrant workers living in a neighbouring house who have gone missing following the incident. Authorities are currently tracking their whereabouts.