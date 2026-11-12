Kozhikode: For families living thousands of miles away, missing the final moments of a loved one's life can be an enduring regret. Kozhikode's public crematorium is now turning to technology to ensure that distance does not come in the way of a final farewell.

The City Corporation's Smrithipatham crematorium is preparing to introduce live streaming of cremation-related final rites through its YouTube channel, enabling relatives living abroad to watch the farewell ceremonies and pay their last respects from wherever they are.

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For many expatriate families, particularly those in Gulf countries, reaching home at short notice after a death is not always possible. Travel arrangements, visa formalities, work commitments and the limited time available before the funeral often leave them with no choice but to bid farewell from afar. The proposed facility aims to bridge that painful distance, allowing them to participate in the final moments of their loved ones' earthly journey, even if only virtually.

Smrithipatham public crematorium in Kozhikode. Photo: M T Vidhuraj/Manorama

The crematorium authorities have already begun trial runs of the facility. Eight CCTV cameras installed on the premises have been connected to an internet network to facilitate live streaming. The service will be formally launched after receiving the final approval of the Corporation Council.

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Until the facility is officially launched, the YouTube live-streaming service will be provided free of charge to those who request access, the crematorium authorities said. The Corporation Council will decide on a fee for the service after discussing the proposal at its meeting.

Satheesh Babu, Public Health Inspector of the Kozhikode city Corporation, who is in charge of the crematorium, said the initiative was being introduced in response to repeated requests from families.

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"Many families who bring their deceased loved ones to the crematorium have close relatives living abroad, particularly in Gulf countries. They have often expressed their wish to watch the final rites through a live-streaming facility. These requests inspired us to introduce the service," he said, adding that the customary final rites, which generally last between five and ten minutes, would be streamed through the crematorium's YouTube channel.

The authorities will also ensure that the streaming is handled with sensitivity and respect for the deceased and their families. Normally, visuals of the body being taken into the furnace for cremation will not be shown. However, if the family specifically requests it, the authorities can arrange to stream those visuals as well.

"Officials at the crematorium can control each camera and select the visuals to be streamed. We can provide the specific views requested by the relatives," Satheesh Babu said.