Kottayam: A gaping fissure between the concrete slabs of the Tharappel Kadavu Bridge has turned into a hazardous trap for pedestrians.

Spanning the Meenachil River, the bridge has developed a gap nearly four inches wide and six feet long near the Marygiri stretch. Local residents say that despite repeatedly alerting Public Works Department (PWD) officials about the deteriorating structure, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

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Built 12 years ago to link the Bharananganam and Meenachil panchayats, the 70-meter-long and 8-meter-wide bridge sees heavy daily foot traffic. The exposed joint poses an alarming danger, particularly to young children, whose feet could easily slip through. Residents point out that several pedestrians have already had their feet caught in the gap, narrowly escaping serious injury.

Former panchayat member Sunny Vettom urged officials to step in immediately, seal the gaps to guarantee commuter safety, and repave the battered 1.5-kilometer stretch of road between Marygiri Junction and Kizhaparayar without further delay.