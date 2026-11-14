Kottayam: A series of break-ins targeting locked houses has been reported from Valachira. Intruders forced open the front door of George’s house (Madathimyalil) and ransacked the wardrobes and cupboards. However, no valuables were reported stolen.

In a similar incident nearby, the front and back doors of Jiji Cheriyan’s residence (Aayiram Thaikkal) were found broken yesterday morning, with splintered door fragments scattered across the courtyard. Although the locks were smashed, initial assessments suggest the culprits failed to gain entry.

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Similar burglaries targeting unoccupied homes have previously been reported in Kothanalloor, Manjoor, and Puthenpally. Following a complaint, the Kaduthuruthy police visited the scene and launched an investigation. In light of the recent scare, Panchayat member Cyriac George has urged the police to intensify night patrols in the area.