Vannappuram: Public demand is gathering strong momentum to upgrade the Vannappuram Primary Health Centre (PHC) into a full-fledged Taluk Hospital.

Home to over 30,000 residents, Vannappuram is predominantly an agrarian panchayat with a substantial population belonging to tribal, Scheduled Caste, and working-class communities. Under the current setup, anyone requiring inpatient care or emergency treatment for critical conditions must travel 20 to 35 kilometres to reach hospitals in Thodupuzha, Muvattupuzha, or Kothamangalam. This journey is particularly gruelling given the severe lack of public transportation connecting the panchayat's interior villages. Furthermore, the entire Thodupuzha assembly constituency currently lacks a Taluk Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking these dire realities into account, local residents are urging authorities to expedite the upgrade of the PHC. They demand the immediate launch of inpatient services, along with the deployment of additional doctors and support staff.

The healthcare centre's situation has worsened recently after its only ambulance was reassigned back to the District Hospital. The local community has now appealed to elected representatives to sanction a replacement vehicle using MP or MLA Local Area Development funds.