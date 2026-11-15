In the industrial hubs of Alappuzha, heaps of coarse coir fibre lie abandoned outside mattress manufacturing units. Cut away as scrap while trimming mattress edges, these fibrous trimmings contain high levels of lignin, making them tough, resilient, and far slower to decompose than soft coir pith. While coir pith finds a ready market in agriculture, coir fibre trimmings have long been treated as useless industrial waste. However, Aardra S Nair, a native of Haripad in Alappuzha, discovered the business prospects in it and the young innovator began the project of turning the discarded material into luxury, sustainable packaging for the global beauty industry.

Pioneering eco-friendly packaging

The eco-tech startup Greenmore is crafting premium packaging containers using upcycled coir scraps. Aardra’s journey into sustainable entrepreneurship began during her MTech studies. While researching eco-friendly innovations, including extracting ethanol from water hyacinths, she identified the untapped potential of coir fibre as a durable alternative to single-use plastics in high-end packaging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Targeting global cosmetics giants

With celebrities, product designers, and conscious consumers increasingly demanding eco-conscious alternatives, international cosmetic powerhouses such as L'Oréal and Lakmé are actively phasing out plastic containers for creams and balms. Greenmore’s coir-based containers fit seamlessly into this luxury green market. Aardra is already manufacturing these bespoke packaging boxes for several multinational companies and is in advanced talks with major global beauty brands.

Patented green technology

Greenmore creates its packaging by blending coconut fibre scraps with plant-based biopolymers. While conventional methods rely on chemical bonding agents to fuse coir and polymers, Aardra successfully engineered a 100% organic binding process—an innovation for which she has secured a patent. The resulting containers retain a rich natural brown shade, though they can also be produced in various hues using natural mineral pigments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting strict luxury standards

Winning over global cosmetic giants requires far more than green credentials; uncompromised quality is mandatory. Beauty products like skin creams must remain stored in containers for years without undergoing even the slightest chemical reaction with the packaging material. Having rigorously tested and verified the stability of her products, Aardra is now confidently stepping into international markets. Beyond cosmetics, she notes that this coir-biopolymer material offers an ideal alternative for any manufacturer looking to eliminate plastic from their supply chain.

Scaling up sustainable innovation

Supported by Kerala Startup Mission and Startup India, Greenmore currently operates its manufacturing facility out of the incubation centre at the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) in Kochi. Although Aardra currently sources scrap fibre from just a single factory in Alappuzha, vast quantities of coir waste remain uncollected across the region. By scaling up advanced processing technology, she believes this ignored industrial waste can become a significant economic asset for Kerala.