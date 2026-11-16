Changanassery: Steps have been initiated to expedite the construction of the railway overbridges (ROBs) at Nalukodi and Vadakkekkara. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, announced that high-level review meetings will be convened every three months with relevant officials to closely track and inspect project progress. Chaired by the MP, these meetings will bring together the local MLA, public representatives, and officials from Southern Railway, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), and the Revenue Department. A preliminary review was held recently to assess pre-construction work, attended by MLA Job Michael, Municipal Chairman Jomy Joseph, Vice Chairperson K M Najiya, and other department officials.

Nalukodi Railway Overbridge: Project facts

Joint Venture : The project is being executed jointly by the Indian Railways and the State Government.

: The project is being executed jointly by the Indian Railways and the State Government. Land & Budget : Officials confirmed that land acquisition is complete. While ₹38 crore was initially sanctioned in 2020, the revised cost is estimated at around ₹44 crore. Tenders will be floated as soon as the revised funds are sanctioned by KIIFB.

: Officials confirmed that land acquisition is complete. While ₹38 crore was initially sanctioned in 2020, the revised cost is estimated at around ₹44 crore. Tenders will be floated as soon as the revised funds are sanctioned by KIIFB. Funding Directive : The MP instructed officials to ensure that KIIFB funds are released without bureaucratic bottlenecks.

: The MP instructed officials to ensure that KIIFB funds are released without bureaucratic bottlenecks. Perunthuruthy Bridge : The meeting also explored replacing the narrow bridge at Perunthuruthy alongside the ROB work, as leaving it intact would create a major traffic bottleneck. Plans are underway to construct a 7-metre-wide bridge instead.

: The meeting also explored replacing the narrow bridge at Perunthuruthy alongside the ROB work, as leaving it intact would create a major traffic bottleneck. Plans are underway to construct a 7-metre-wide bridge instead. Curve Realignment : The MP added that authorities are considering straightening the hazardous curve at Perunthuruthy by acquiring adjacent government (puramboke) land.

: The MP added that authorities are considering straightening the hazardous curve at Perunthuruthy by acquiring adjacent government (puramboke) land. Vadakkekkara Railway Overbridge

Railway-Led : The overbridge will be executed and funded entirely by the Railways.

: The overbridge will be executed and funded entirely by the Railways. Design Ready : The project blueprint and design have been finalised.

: The project blueprint and design have been finalised. Survey Work : Boundary demarcation and stone-laying are slated to begin within two months, officials confirmed.

: Boundary demarcation and stone-laying are slated to begin within two months, officials confirmed. Land Acquisition : The project will require the acquisition of private land.

: The project will require the acquisition of private land. Concerns Raised: Stakeholders expressed concern that inter-departmental red tape and procedural delays could slow down the project's timeline.