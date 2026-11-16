Kasaragod: In a bid to find a lasting solution to chronic traffic congestion and deteriorating road conditions, the Kasaragod Municipality has set the wheels in motion for a comprehensive redevelopment of Nayaks Road. The civic body has already earmarked the necessary funds for the project.

Announcing the initiative, Municipal Chairperson Shahina Salim and Vice-Chairman K M Haneef stated that the road will be upgraded using modern engineering practices and scientific urban planning.

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Currently, uncovered stormwater drains along the stretch pose significant hazards and severely hinder vehicular movement. The proposed plan addresses this by incorporating modern covered drainage networks alongside superior-grade macadam surfacing.

To prevent the road from being repeatedly dug up in the future, dedicated utility ducts will be built to house power cables, water pipelines and other underground infrastructure. In addition, existing electricity poles will be shifted to the road shoulders to maximise the carriageway width for motorists.

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Vice-Chairman K M Haneef noted that the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has been commissioned to conduct a scientific study and draw up a sustainable, future-ready blueprint. As part of this, a team of NATPAC experts walked the entire stretch alongside civic officials to assess ground realities. The team evaluated pavement distress, traffic volume, and drainage defects to formulate their technical recommendations.

The joint inspection team included Chairperson Shahina Salim, Vice-Chairman K M Haneef, Standing Committee Chairpersons Jafar Kamal, Hameed Bedira, Sameena Mujeeb, Mehrunnisa Hameed, and Vidyashree, as well as Councillors Ravi Poojari, Ramakrishna Holla, and Harish. Municipal Engineer Antony Vattoly, Assistant Engineer Sreejith, and Overseers Vishnu and Maneesha were also present.

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Municipal authorities stated that administrative procedures will be expedited to begin civil works as soon as NATPAC submits its final report. Once completed, the project is expected to permanently resolve traffic bottlenecks along Nayaks Road and significantly bolster the town’s overall transit infrastructure.