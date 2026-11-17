Thiruvananthapuram: From corporations with overlapping functions to boards accommodating more than 10 political nominees, as many as 419 boards, corporations, commissions and companies under the state government offer avenues for political appointments by the UDF.

The figure was compiled by the UDF leadership as part of its exercise to distribute positions among the constituent parties. The number of political appointments could be several times the number of institutions, considering the positions available at the helm and on their governing bodies.

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The scope for appointments varies across institutions. While some allow more than 10 political nominees on their boards of directors, certain public sector undertakings offer scope for political appointment only to the managing director's post. In others, political appointments may not be possible at the top level, but there is room to accommodate party nominees in other positions.

The list also reveals considerable duplication, with several institutions performing similar functions or operating in the same sector. Successive governments have recommended merging such bodies to cut administrative costs and reduce operational losses, but little progress has been made in implementing these proposals. The scope for political appointments offered by these institutions is widely seen as a major reason why the proposed mergers have remained on the back burner.

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For instance, the agriculture department has both the Kerala Agro Industries Corporation and the Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation, which serve similar purposes. The industries department, too, has Steel Industrials Ltd and Metal Industries Ltd. The tourism sector has the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) and District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPCs) in all 14 districts, apart from separate tourism corporations for Thenmala and Bekal.

The industries department accounts for the highest number of institutions, with 70, followed by the department of cultural affairs with 33. The UDF has so far reached an understanding on the distribution of around 100 of the most important institutions among its constituent parties.

Political appointment opportunities across departments Agriculture-17

Animal Husbandry-5

Dairy Development-2

Food and Civil Supplies-3

Devaswom-7

Cooperation-22

Cultural Affairs-33

IT-15

General Education-12

Energy-9

Environment-7

Finance-5

Forests-5

Fisheries-10

General Administration-8

Higher Education-13

Health and Family Welfare-27

Home-4

Housing-5

Industries-70

Labour and Skills Development-18

Law-10

Local Self-Government-15

Minority Welfare-6

Ports-3

Public Works-4

Parliamentary Affairs-1

NORKA-7

Revenue-4

SC/ST Development-8

Social Justice-8

Women and Child Development-8

Sports and Youth Affairs-6

Excise-3

Tourism-10

Transport-7

Water Resources-4

Science and Technology-9

Planning and Economic Affairs-6

Public Relations Department (PRD)-2

Registration-1 Total: 419 institutions across 41 departments.