Kannur: A 30-year-old man wanted in the 2016 murder of Meradan Kunjamina (60) of Irikkur, a hill town in Kannur, was arrested in Delhi on Tuesday, November 17, following a 10-day stakeout by Kerala Crime Branch officers. Abbas Ali's alleged partners-in-crime—his mother Parveen Banu (55) and half-sister Sakeena Fathima (32)—were arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh in March this year.

"We were able to arrest Abbas Ali because he sent money to his mother and half-sister, who are now out on bail," Crime Branch SP K V Venugopal told Onmanorama.

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The officer described the family as close-knit, multilingual and well-to-do in appearance, but said they led a life built around crime, deception and fake identities.

Meradan Kunjamina was found murdered at Parveen Banu's rented house at Siddique Nagar in Irikkur on April 30, 2016. Banu had rented the house next to Kunjamina's, posing as a clothes merchant. The family—who are natives of Nangloi in Delhi—gradually befriended Kunjamina before luring her to their house and allegedly murdering her for her gold and cash, police said.

Abbas was the one who tied Kunjamina to a chair, Venugopal said. The three allegedly used sellotape to gag her and bind her hands and legs. They also tied her hair to the chair. When she raised an alarm, she was stabbed with a screwdriver, the SP said. They then left with three sovereigns (24gm) of gold jewellery and some cash.

Abbas has since told investigators that he only helped tie up the woman and did not kill her. Venugopal, however, said all three were equally involved in the crime.

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A family with a story

Sakeena Fathima was born in 1994 to Parveen Banu and an Arab man from Saudi Arabia. The couple divorced soon after her birth, and Banu later married a man from Andhra Pradesh, with whom she had Abbas Ali in 1996. She is separated from her second husband, too.

Abbas dropped out of school after LKG, while Sakeena studied up to Class VI, said Venugopal. "But Abbas has become a good web designer, and Sakeena has a way with languages. She puts people at ease and creates an impression that she comes from a well-to-do family," the officer said. They spoke English, Kannada, Marathi, and Malayalam fluently, besides other languages, and could move between different regions without drawing much attention. "Once they start talking to people, they can deceive them."

The Crime Branch, the officer said, has also come across cases involving frozen bank accounts and cyber fraud allegations against the family.

The trail that led to Delhi

The breakthrough came after Parveen Banu and Sakeena were arrested in March. They were later released on bail with conditions that they should not leave Kannur.

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When the Crime Branch examined their mobile phones, they found that money was transferred to them from a bank in Delhi.

The Crime Branch approached the bank to identify the sender. This led them to a phone number that did not receive calls but received SMS alerts after bank transactions. "We traced the location of the phone to a densely populated Delhi neighbourhood, where narrow alleys made surveillance difficult," said Venugopal.

Abbas rarely switched on his phone, making it difficult for the police to track him. "But we had his photograph from his sister's phone," said SP Venugopal. Armed with the photograph, Crime Branch officers began a stakeout in the congested neighbourhood. "At one point, we spotted a man who resembled Abbas on a motorcycle," Venugopal said.

The Crime Branch team, led by Inspector Sreejith Koderi, followed him and eventually arrested him. It took the team 10 days to catch him.

The SP said Abbas's girlfriend, who works as a beautician in Delhi, is also being investigated. She came into his life after the Irikkur murder. "But we are checking if she had any role in helping him evade arrest," said the officer.

The murder case was initially registered at the Irikkur police station in 2016 and transferred to the Crime Branch in 2024 after investigators suspected the involvement of interstate criminals.