Kottayam: Pedestrians at Kumarannalloor will soon have a safer alternative to the risky practice of crossing railway tracks, with the Railway Ministry approving a long-pending demand for a subway. The facility will spare commuters, including elderly people and schoolchildren, the difficult climb up the existing foot overbridge and the danger of crossing the tracks to reach the other side.

K Francis George MP said construction would begin soon after the tendering process was completed. He had taken up the issue with the Railway Ministry following a Manorama report highlighting the difficulties faced by pedestrians at Kumarannalloor. The intervention eventually led to the approval of the subway.

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A foot overbridge had been built at the location as part of the Kumarannalloor railway overbridge project. However, its considerable height made it difficult for elderly people and other pedestrians to use. The structure remained largely unused and eventually fell into disrepair, leaving people with little choice but to continue crossing the tracks to reach Kudamaloor Road and other destinations from Kumarannalloor Junction.

The crossing is particularly hazardous because the railway line curves at this stretch, making it difficult for pedestrians to spot approaching trains. Several accidents have occurred here over the years, claiming many lives.

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"The approval fulfils a demand that people have been raising ever since the Kumarannalloor overbridge was built. Since the foot overbridge was difficult to access, people continued to cross the tracks, often risking their lives. The subway will make travel safer for a large number of commuters, including schoolchildren and devotees visiting the Kumarannalloor temple," the MP said.

Subway project: Cost and specifications

Estimated construction cost: Rs 2.75 crore

To be built at the site of the former railway level crossing

Width: 2.5 metres

Height: 2.5 metres

Arrangements to prevent rainwater from entering the subway

A pump and drain to remove accumulated water

Proposal for a second foot overbridge at Kumarannalloor

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Meanwhile, a new platform is being constructed on the Ernakulam-bound side of Kumarannalloor railway station. Francis George has urged the Railway Minister to consider building a foot overbridge connecting the two platforms once the work is complete. If approved, the facility will allow passengers to reach the first platform from Kumarannalloor Junction, cross over to the second platform and exit towards Kudamaloor.