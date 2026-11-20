Burst pipeline in Kozhikode damages road; water supply disrupted
Yesterday evening, a burst drinking water pipeline on Kozhikode’s Pavayil Road flooded the street for an hour. Residents alerted authorities to shut the valve, temporarily disrupting the Elathur area water supply.
Yesterday evening, a burst drinking water pipeline on Kozhikode’s Pavayil Road flooded the street for an hour. Residents alerted authorities to shut the valve, temporarily disrupting the Elathur area water supply.
Yesterday evening, a burst drinking water pipeline on Kozhikode’s Pavayil Road flooded the street for an hour. Residents alerted authorities to shut the valve, temporarily disrupting the Elathur area water supply.
Kozhikode: A stretch of the Pavayil Road here was damaged on Thursday evening after a drinking water pipeline burst, sending water flooding across the street.
Water gushed along the road for nearly an hour until local residents noticed the breach and alerted the authorities, who then shut off the main valve. Following the incident, water supply to the Elathur area has been temporarily disrupted.