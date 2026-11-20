Kottayam: At five, when most children are still getting familiar with their schoolbooks and crayons, Anugraha has already mastered the art of turning bamboo into useful household objects. The Class 1 student from Assisi School for the Blind in Kanjirapally, Kottayam, even managed to outshine older participants at the Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam Work Experience Fair in Palakkad's Mannarkkad, winning the first prize in the bamboo products competition.

What makes her achievement remarkable is not just her age but the speed with which she learnt the craft. Anugraha had received only about two weeks of training before stepping into the competition, where participants were given three hours to make bamboo products on the spot. She finished her work in just an hour and a half, leaving her wondering what to do with the remaining time.

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Her creations included a bamboo chair, stool, table, pen stand and glass. The judges eventually declared her the winner in the Bamboo Products (Mula Ulppannangal) category, conducted as part of both the general and special school work experience fairs. She was also the youngest participant at this year's event.

Sister Princy, a teacher at the school, taught Anugraha bamboo craft. Photo: Special Arrangement.

What makes her achievement even more special is that Anugraha was born with severe visual impairment. Her father, Thomas, and elder sister, Archana, are also visually impaired. The family's sole source of income is her mother Bindu, who works as a daily-wage labourer. It was during the training sessions organised for students of special schools that Anugraha's talent came to light. As part of the initiative, students were introduced to different crafts, including plastic and paper crafts, coir products, umbrella-making and bamboo work, to help identify their interests and abilities.

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Sister Princy, who trained Anugraha in bamboo craft, soon realised that the little girl had a natural aptitude for it.

"She picked up the craft very quickly. Initially, she found it difficult because making bamboo products requires sitting down for long periods and weaving the strips together. Her legs would tire easily because she was so young. But with practice, she overcame these difficulties," Sister Princy said.

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Anugraha's training was not without interruptions. She missed a few days due to fever and had only about a week of actual practice. Yet, she quickly became familiar with the techniques.

Anugraha with her father Thomas, mother Bindu and elder sister Archana. Photo: Special Arrangement.

"Her visual impairment never came in the way of her interest in the craft. She has a knack for it," Sister Princy said.

Her work also caught the attention of Education Minister N Samsudheen, who visited her workspace during the event and congratulated her on her creations.

When asked how she felt and what she wanted at the competition, the little girl innocently replied, “a trophy”. For her mother, the first prize was more than a recognition of her daughter's talent. It was a moment of encouragement amid the family's everyday struggles.

"I came for my daughter's felicitation ceremony. I am happy that she was able to secure the prize. This gives me the courage to keep going forward," said her mother, Bindu.

Bamboo craft, however, is not the only talent Anugraha has discovered at such a young age. She also plays the keyboard and sings.