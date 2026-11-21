Palakkad: The digging up of a rural road to lay pipelines for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has turned into an endless ordeal for local residents. With the road left in shambles, locals are struggling to navigate even on foot, while ruptured pipes continuously spew and waste precious drinking water.

The trenches were dug along the shoulder of the road passing near the Kaippuram Anganwadi in Ward 9 of the panchayat. Branching off from Kaippuram Centre on the Koppam–Valanchery route, the battered stretch has been left unrepaired, throwing daily life into complete disarray.

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Under the JJM water supply scheme based at Manjambra, which caters to the Muthuthala, Paruthur, and Thiruvegappura panchayats, pipelines were previously laid to supply water to the Kaippuram Anganwadi area. However, because they were initially laid at an inadequate depth, the road was dug up a second time to deepen the trenches and re-bury them. The lane was barely wide enough for an autorickshaw to begin with; digging up the shoulders has now made it completely impassable for vehicles.

Compounding the problem, frequent pipe bursts have led to massive water wastage, adding to the residents' woes.

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This battered path is the sole access route for around thirty families in the neighbourhood, and it has remained in this condition for weeks. Although officials tore up the road promising to restore it within a few days, the work has been progressing at a snail’s pace. To make matters worse, workers often abandon earthmovers right in the middle of the narrow lane, effectively trapping residents inside. Meanwhile, the heavy water leakage has paradoxically plunged the neighborhood into an acute drinking water shortage.

The situation is particularly dire for families with bedridden patients who require regular trips to the hospital. With ambulances and school vans refusing to enter the blocked stretch, children and residents are forced to walk long distances. Left with no other choice, the aggrieved locals have urged the authorities to intervene immediately and restore the road near the Kaippuram Anganwadi without further delay.