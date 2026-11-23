Malappuram: The Areekode police in Malappuram have registered a case following a complaint that a 17-year-old girl developed a serious kidney ailment after using Ftune face cream purchased online.

Laboratory tests found that the cream contained mercury at 12,500 times the permissible limit. The permitted mercury concentration in cosmetics is 1 ppm (0.0001%), whereas the cream was found to contain 1.25% mercury. The girl said she would approach the consumer court seeking compensation.

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The case has once again raised concerns over the sale of illegal beauty products in Keralam, particularly after a Central intelligence agency report three years ago warned that certain unauthorised cosmetic creams widely available in the state could cause serious health problems, including kidney disease.

Although the findings were brought to the attention of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Malappuram District Drugs Control Department, no action followed.

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Some of the creams flagged in the report continue to be sold in the market, mainly through social media promotions involving influencers. In one instance, a Mumbai-based company was listed as the manufacturer of a cream, but an investigation found that the company was not actually producing it.

Three years ago, 11 girls in Malappuram district developed nephrotic syndrome after using creams such as Youth Face and Faiza. The condition of one 14-year-old girl became critical, prompting the intelligence agency to issue its report.

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Meanwhile, Mappila song singer Saleem Kodathur, spoke about the health consequences of using Faiza cream. The singer said that he had started using it in 2016 and noticed a visible change in his appearance within a week. However, about one-and-a-half months later, he developed a urinary infection and swelling in his eyelids and legs. Doctors detected protein loss, and a subsequent biopsy confirmed membranous nephropathy, a kidney disease.

"I was devastated. I had to cancel several stage programmes. I lost sleep, my face turned dark, and I could not eat properly. I am still going through various difficulties," he said.

Minister K Muraleedharan warned people against using cosmetic products without checking whether they were approved by the government.

"Applying creams will not make you beautiful. There are creams approved by the government. People should be careful not to buy and use products simply because they see advertisements. Such creams will be regulated, and we will not allow them to be sold indiscriminately. Action will be taken if complaints are received," he said.