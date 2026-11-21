Malappuram: A desire for clear, blemish-free skin turned into a nightmare for a 17-year-old girl from Areekode in Malappuram district. What began as a routine beauty practice, with the teenager applying a fairness cream every night to get rid of pimples and pigmentation, allegedly exposed her to mercury poisoning and left her battling a life-threatening kidney condition.

Now recovering from the ordeal, the degree student has decided to initiate legal action against the company that manufactured and marketed the cream, alleging that its product caused severe health complications after prolonged use.

The teenager was recently diagnosed with membranous nephropathy, a serious kidney disorder, after doctors at Aster MIMS Mother Hospital in Areekode suspected that her deteriorating health could be linked to prolonged exposure to a toxic substance. Investigations revealed dangerously elevated levels of mercury in her blood. She is now recovering following treatment and remains under the specialised care of the hospital's nephrology department.

The trouble began in August 2025, when the girl came across an advertisement for the fairness cream on Instagram. Attracted by claims that regular nightly application would help eliminate pimples and pigmentation, she decided to try the product.

"I first ordered the cream after seeing an advertisement on Instagram. The company claimed that continuous use every night would help remove pimples and pigmentation. It also promised visible results with consistent application. Believing these claims, I continued using the cream and purchased three bottles over the past year," she told Onmanorama.

What she had hoped would be a simple solution to her skin problems gradually turned into a medical crisis. About three months ago, she began experiencing unexplained health problems. Initially, neither she nor her family could identify the underlying cause. Her condition took a serious turn one day when she suddenly collapsed on her way to college after her blood pressure dropped drastically.

Soon afterwards, she noticed swelling in her legs. Sleepless nights and increasing physical discomfort made everyday life difficult. She initially consulted a doctor at a hospital in Areekode, where medicines were prescribed to manage the swelling. However, there was no significant improvement. Instead, her condition continued to deteriorate.

Follow-up investigations revealed that her body was losing large amounts of protein through urine, indicating a serious kidney-related complication. "My physical condition worsened to such an extent that I struggled even to stand upright. On another occasion, I lost consciousness shortly after passing urine and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors subsequently recommended a kidney biopsy to identify the cause of my rapidly worsening condition," she said.

It was during the detailed medical investigations that doctors discovered unusually high levels of mercury in her blood. Suspecting possible exposure through cosmetic products, the medical team examined the fairness cream she had been using. Samples of the product were sent to a laboratory for testing, which reportedly revealed an alarmingly high mercury concentration.

According to hospital authorities, laboratory findings indicated that the cream contained 1.25 per cent mercury, a level far exceeding the permissible safety limits for cosmetics prescribed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Dr Gouri S, Senior Specialist in Nephrology at Aster MIMS Mother Hospital, who led the treatment, said chronic exposure to mercury through the cream was responsible for the toxic accumulation.

"The girl had been applying the cream every day, as the advertisement clearly stated that only continuous and consistent use would produce results. The company had also claimed that the product was made using natural ingredients. Unregulated cosmetic products aggressively marketed to teenagers and young adults are fast becoming a silent public health hazard," Dr Gouri said.

Having survived the critical phase of the illness, the girl is now determined to seek accountability. She has already handed over details of the cream's manufacturer and documents relating to her medical condition to the Areekode police as part of the process of initiating legal action.

The girl said she had also attempted to contact the company's customer care service to report her condition and seek an explanation. Initially, representatives assured her that they would get back to her, but no response followed.

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A few days ago, a customer care executive contacted me, not to enquire about my complaint, but to inform me about a new offer on the company's products.

"I told the executive about my health problems and the complaint I was planning to make. Instead of addressing my concerns, the person defended the product and insisted that the mercury content in it was within permissible limits," she said.