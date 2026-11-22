Malappuram: A day after a 17-year-old girl from Malappuram was diagnosed with membranous nephropathy, allegedly following the use of a fairness cream, Mapilapattu singer Saleem Kodathoor has come forward, stating that he too developed the same kidney condition after using a similar face cream product.

In a video shared on his social media account, Saleem said he started using the cream on the recommendation of a friend. He claimed to have used one-and-a-half bottles of the product and noticed a visible change in his complexion within a week. However, after using it for around one-and-a-half months, he developed a urinary tract infection. He was admitted to a hospital and prescribed antibiotics for a week. Although he was discharged, the infection and other health complications returned within two to three days, forcing him to make repeated hospital visits for around one-and-a-half months.

Saleem's condition subsequently worsened, with swelling around his eyes, eyelids, legs and face. He also noticed that his urine had become frothy, prompting him to consult a doctor. A urine test revealed protein loss, following which he was referred to a nephrologist.

"The doctor explained that protein was leaking from my body and that if it continued, my kidneys could fail or I could face a condition where my blood would be depleted," Saleem said, adding that he underwent several medical tests, including a biopsy, before being diagnosed with membranous nephropathy. His blood tests also revealed very high levels of mercury, he said.

Saleem said the illness had taken a severe toll on his physical, mental and financial well-being. He had to cancel his programmes and even now, continues to deal with several health-related restrictions. He said he could no longer take painkillers when he experienced pain and had to give up many of his favourite foods.

He added that he began suspecting the fairness cream after another person who had used the same product alongside him developed similar symptoms. "I only realised what was behind these illnesses when another person who used the cream along with me developed the same condition," he said.

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The singer's account comes a day after the case of a 17-year-old girl from Areekode in Malappuram came to light. The teenager had reportedly purchased a fairness cream through an Instagram advertisement and used it every night to get rid of pimples and pigmentation. She subsequently developed mercury poisoning and a serious kidney condition, according to reports.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case into the reported mercury poisoning of the girl following the use of the fairness cream.

The commission has sought explanations from the Director of Health Services, the State Police Chief, the head of the Drugs Control Department, the Central Consumer Protection Authority and the hospital superintendent.