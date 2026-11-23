​Idukki: To tap into the tourism potential of the Idukki Dam, Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph has issued directions to open the dam to visitors starting December 1. The decision comes in response to persistent demands from tourists. At a review meeting of people's representatives and officials held in Thodupuzha, the Minister also directed officials to resume boating services at the Anayirankal Dam, which had been suspended. ​

The meeting resolved to intensify joint initiatives between the Electricity and Tourism departments to expand tourism prospects across Idukki. Out-centres of the Electricity Department will be established in Muttom and Vagamon, and necessary interventions will be made to expedite the Thunder Circuit project. The Minister also assured that demands from public representatives to set up new section offices and substations would be considered.

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​Addressing the power sector in the district, the Minister instructed officials to rectify existing shortcomings and ensure the time-bound completion of ongoing projects. Steps will be accelerated to implement solar projects and ensure electricity connectivity for households belonging to Scheduled Tribe communities.

Permission will be sought from the Forest Department to draw overhead power lines to Edamalakkudy. The meeting also decided to ensure compensation for landowners whose properties are affected by the laying of new KV lines. ​

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Dean Kuriakose MP, Government Chief Whip Apu John Joseph, MLAs Roy K Paulose (Idukki), F Raja (Devikulam), Adv Senapathy Venu (Udumbanchola), and Adv Cyriac Thomas (Peerumade), District Panchayat President Prof Sheela Stephen, KSEB Director KR Rajeev, and senior officials of the Electricity Department attended the meeting.